Night & Day diversions – December 27, 2022

‘Clue’

“Clue” will be presented from Dec. 28 to Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Deception’

David Ranalli’s “Deception: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘NYE with Elton & Me’

Craig A. Meyer’s “NYE with Elton & Me: My Life as Elton John” shows are set for 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.


