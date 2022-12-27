Current Publishing
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Mid-Century modern master bath

Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1957 in Indianapolis’ historic Crow’s Nest neighborhood, this home’s primary bathroom had seen its fair share of renovations through the years. The homeowners were ready for a fresh revamp — looking to update the dated aesthetic while staying true to the home’s historic roots.

Before

  • The floorplan was redesigned to accommodate a larger shower, a soaking tub and a master closet.
  • The custom wall treatment and floating vanity feature clean lines and warm wood tones, adding a touch of mid-century modern flair that honors the home’s roots
  • Matte black plumbing fixtures and a quartz countertop elevate and modernize the space while minimizing maintenance.
  • The curves on the soaking tub, vanity mirror and vanity pendants balance the room’s clean lines for a sleek appeal.


