Blueprint for Improvement: Mid-Century modern master bath

Built in 1957 in Indianapolis’ historic Crow’s Nest neighborhood, this home’s primary bathroom had seen its fair share of renovations through the years. The homeowners were ready for a fresh revamp — looking to update the dated aesthetic while staying true to the home’s historic roots.

The floorplan was redesigned to accommodate a larger shower, a soaking tub and a master closet.

The custom wall treatment and floating vanity feature clean lines and warm wood tones, adding a touch of mid-century modern flair that honors the home’s roots

Matte black plumbing fixtures and a quartz countertop elevate and modernize the space while minimizing maintenance.