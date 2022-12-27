Athlete of the Week: Senior leader wants Greyhounds to get defensive

Sam Orme knows one way his Carmel High School basketball team can improve.

“I feel like we can be a lot better defensively as a team right now,” Orme said. “We haven’t got there yet.”

Orme said the Greyhounds have taken some big steps.

“We have a long way to go in becoming our best,” Orme said.

The 6-foot-9 senior is Carmel’s most experienced player. Orme was averaging 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds as of Dec. 21 for the Greyhounds (6-3). Orme averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds as a junior.

“He’s a leader by example, more so now,” Carmel coach Ryan Osborn said. “We graduated seniors last year that were naturally leaders, and these (current seniors) have stepped into the role.”

Osborn said Orme is coachable and engaged in practice.

“He’s always willing to do whatever (is asked), and that goes a long way when your best player is one of your hardest workers,” Osborn said. “He’s turned the page from leadership perspective with his effort with practice every day and showing up to games ready every night.”

Osborn said Orme is the team’s anchor defensively.

“He has a high basketball IQ,” Osborn said. “His confidence exudes to everybody else. He passes with either hand and finishes with either hand. He’s efficient offensively for us.”

The Greyhounds won the Class 4A state title Orme’s sophomore year. He averaged 5.8 points in that 2020-21 season. Last season, Carmel lost to Westfield in the sectional final.

“It was a tough one, but we’ll be back,” Orme said.

Orme’s biggest growth spurt came when he grew about five to six inches to 6-foot-6 the summer before his freshman year.

Orme chose Belmont over Miami (Ohio) University to continue his playing career.

“Belmont was the right fit for me in the end with the coaching staff and style of play,” Orme said.

Orme said the style of play is similar to Carmel offensively.

“They play a little faster, put up a lot of shots, which is going to be fun,” said Orme, who plans to major in finance.

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Fight Club”

Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”