Local yoga studio to celebrate 12 years

With the new year approaching, people may be looking for an introduction to exercise. According to local yoga studio owner Erin Smith, yoga is a great place to start.

Flourish Yoga + Wellness will celebrate its 12th anniversary next month at 10138 Brooks School Rd. in Fishers, just north of Geist Reservoir. Smith, 44, has been the owner and instructor of the studio since 2014. Now, she looks forward to introducing people to yoga in the new year.

“Our amazing and knowledgeable team of instructors are here to serve our community,” Smith said. “We share our love of yoga in a safe and supportive space, and we believe the more people practicing yoga in this world, the better.”

From finding peace to gaining strength, Smith believes yoga is for everyone.

“Yoga provides countless benefits for the body, mind and spirit,” Smith said. “Yoga improves strength, flexibility and balance. It supports stress management, mental health, mindfulness, healthy weight loss and quality sleep. It also helps with low back pain relief and can ease arthritis symptoms. Yoga benefits heart health and can provide energy and brighter moods — all a part of better self-care.”

Flourish offers a variety of weekly classes, both virtually or in the studio. Classes include warm yoga (instructed in a 90-degree room), hot yoga (100-degree room), gentle yoga, yin yoga and restorative yoga. Smith recommends the Intro to Yoga series for beginners, which will be held on Mondays from Jan. 2 to Jan. 30.

“Intro to Yoga rotates on our schedule,” Smith said. “All of our nonheated options are beginner-friendly, too. We have a one-time offer which is great for new students: two weeks of unlimited yoga at a discounted price. This allows them to explore the different styles of yoga and experience a variety of teachers to find the perfect fit. Students can learn more about this offer by calling or texting 317-841-0103.”

Smith encourages students to bring a yoga mat and any props, like blocks, straps, bolsters or blankets. For heated classes, she recommends bringing water and a towel. Mats, props and water are available for purchase at the studio.

For more, visit flourishyoga.biz.