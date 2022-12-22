City of Noblesville coordinating with Hamilton County EMA on winter storm

City officials in Noblesville are coordinating with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency as it prepares for the winter storm.
The city’s police, fire and street departments are working with Hamilton County EMA and
other local partners to ensure the needs of citizens are met, said Emily Gaylord, spokeswoman for the city of Noblesville. The Noblesville Street Dept. will be working around the clock as ice or snow accumulates to clear roadways with main roads being the main focus to ensure that first responders can travel throughout the city in case of an emergency, Gaylord said.
“The city’s priority is to provide services to residents that keep our community safe during and after this forecasted weather event,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “I encourage residents to heed the travel watches and only go out if they must, respect our public servants who are out working in tough conditions and thank everyone for taking care of one another as a community.”
City officials are also urging residents to take steps to minimize the impact as temperatures fall. Precautions can include opening cabinets beneath kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow warmer air to circulate around pipes, officials said.
Officials also recommend dripping one cold water faucet slowly if residents feel their pipes may freeze.
“The faucet you choose should be the one that is the greatest distance from your main shutoff valve. If you do drip your faucet, capture the water for future use,” city officials said in a statement.
Other information
- The Holidays at the Hills Ice Plaza will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to the extreme cold and weather. The ice skating rink also will be closed Sunday for Christmas. The Parks Department plans to reopen Dec. 26 with the extended hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- In case of power outages, residents are asked to call Duke Energy to report outages at 1-800-343-3525 or text OUT to 57801. An outage map and signing up for text or email alerts can be done by visiting www.duke-energy.com/outages/alerts.
- Republic Services has informed the city that the winter weather forecasted for Friday and Saturday make routes unsafe to operate. This will impact those Noblesville residents that have trash/recycling collected on Fridays, according to the city. Republic Services said its plan is to pick up Friday’s routes on Dec. 26. All residents should put their bins out next week (Dec. 26-30) on their normal day; however, due to the added routes on Monday, trash collection may not occur that day and will be picked up the following day, according to the city.
- Hamilton County EMA also reminds residents that Indiana 211 (https://in211.communityos.org) is a free service that connects Hoosiers with help and answers from thousands of health and human service agencies and resources right in their local communities. The website will include warming centers, shelters and other cold weather resources available if residents need them. The City of Noblesville in partnership with Hamilton County EMA will monitor the weather situation and open warming center(s) if needed.