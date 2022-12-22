City of Noblesville coordinating with Hamilton County EMA on winter storm

City officials in Noblesville are coordinating with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency as it prepares for the winter storm.

The city’s police, fire and street departments are working with Hamilton County EMA and

other local partners to ensure the needs of citizens are met, said Emily Gaylord, spokeswoman for the city of Noblesville. The Noblesville Street Dept. will be working around the clock as ice or snow accumulates to clear roadways with main roads being the main focus to ensure that first responders can travel throughout the city in case of an emergency, Gaylord said.

“The city’s priority is to provide services to residents that keep our community safe during and after this forecasted weather event,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “I encourage residents to heed the travel watches and only go out if they must, respect our public servants who are out working in tough conditions and thank everyone for taking care of one another as a community.”

City officials are also urging residents to take steps to minimize the impact as temperatures fall. Precautions can include opening cabinets beneath kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow warmer air to circulate around pipes, officials said.

Officials also recommend dripping one cold water faucet slowly if residents feel their pipes may freeze.

“The faucet you choose should be the one that is the greatest distance from your main shutoff valve. If you do drip your faucet, capture the water for future use,” city officials said in a statement.

Other information