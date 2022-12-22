Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Man found dead in Carmel pond identified 

Man found dead in Carmel pond identified 

0
By on Carmel Community

A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided.

The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Carmel Police Dept., Offitt did not live in the secure area of the assisted living facility.

“It’s our understanding he was able to come and go as he pleased and would not have been considered a ‘walk away,’” CPD Lt. Tim Byrne said.

Foul play is not suspected. The official cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology tests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nathan Carter at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 22-80901.

 


More Headlines

Man found dead in pond behind assisted living center in Carmel  Carmel in brief — December 20, 2022 Carmel in brief — December 13, 2022 Carmel company giving away excess COVID-19 tests  Callahan nears end of 50 years of public service in Carmel, Clay Township Carmel council approves funding plan for Palladium upgrades approved, elects 2023 officers
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact