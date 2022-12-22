Man found dead in Carmel pond identified 

A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided.

The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Carmel Police Dept., Offitt did not live in the secure area of the assisted living facility.

“It’s our understanding he was able to come and go as he pleased and would not have been considered a ‘walk away,’” CPD Lt. Tim Byrne said.

Foul play is not suspected. The official cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology tests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nathan Carter at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 22-80901.