Fishers-based company named ‘Best in Business’

Fishers-based holding company Round Room, LLC, which leads and invests in companies serving the wireless retail industry, was named an honoree of Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business awards on Dec. 6.

The program celebrates companies nationwide that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society. Round Room was recognized in the list’s retail category and was the sole Indiana business recipient.

Instead of relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors determined honorees for the Best in Business list by reviewing nominated company’s achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. Round Room was selected based on the evolutions made to its premier company culture built around driving connection, purpose and meaning for employees and the company’s operating communities.

“When our customers walk into their local TCC or Wireless Zone store, they are immersed in our positive company culture. We’ve always operated with our Culture of Good philosophy, which makes our employees want to come to work and increases our customer satisfaction,” Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, stated. “We’re proud that our Culture of Good initiatives have paid off for our employees, customers and communities. Being recognized by Inc.’s Best in Business is an honor, and we couldn’t have gotten here without our phenomenal team.”

The cornerstone of Round Room’s culture is the philanthropic efforts it conducts throughout the year, one of which being the annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. This past summer, Round Room’s TCC and Wireless Zone retail companies donated 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S., totaling more than 1.2 million backpacks provided in the event’s 10-year history. Additionally, Round Room’s TCC Gives and Wireless Zone Gives provided more than $2.3 million in grants to employee and customer-nominated nonprofits over the past year.

Round Room has also enhanced its investments toward employees, rewarding them for strong company growth. This fall, Round Room celebrated the first payout of its annual Employee Profit Sharing Program, where all employees received a percentage of the company’s fiscal year profit. The total payout resulted in each of Round Room’s more than 2,000 employees receiving at least $2,000. The Employee Profit Sharing Program is just one of countless initiatives that have contributed to Round Room’s industry-leading employee retention rate.

For more about Round Room and its companies, visit roundroom.com.