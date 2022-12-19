Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Santa Claus is coming to town

Snapshot: Santa Claus is coming to town

0
By on Zionsville Community

On Dec. 12, residents of Willow Glen, Brookhaven, Fieldstone and the Willows heard the sound of sirens and holiday music heralding Santa’s approach. Children, adults and dogs alike waved to Santa as he passed, some running to keep pace with the firetruck as it made its rounds.

Santa began this year’s area familiarization through area neighborhoods with the Zionsville Fire Dept. on Dec. 11, and will continue every night through Dec. 24, making his final stop at Winterfest in Mulberry Fields Park.

The Area Familiarization with Santa began 10 years ago, according to members of Zionsville Fire Dept. Station 92. Surrounding communities like Carmel and Whitestown soon caught on, they said, creating an annual tradition that has brought joy to residents of all ages for years.


More Headlines

Lighting of the Square: Longtime annual event makes return to downtown Noblesville ‘Culmination of a dream’: Annual Westfield in Lights event draws hundreds of people to Grand Junction Plaza Town of Zionsville chief financial officer resigns Town of Zionsville receives INDOT grant Snapshot: Ribbon cutting kicks off Winterfest celebrations Zionsville Town Council votes on new districts
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact