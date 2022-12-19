Snapshot: Santa Claus is coming to town

On Dec. 12, residents of Willow Glen, Brookhaven, Fieldstone and the Willows heard the sound of sirens and holiday music heralding Santa’s approach. Children, adults and dogs alike waved to Santa as he passed, some running to keep pace with the firetruck as it made its rounds.

Santa began this year’s area familiarization through area neighborhoods with the Zionsville Fire Dept. on Dec. 11, and will continue every night through Dec. 24, making his final stop at Winterfest in Mulberry Fields Park.

The Area Familiarization with Santa began 10 years ago, according to members of Zionsville Fire Dept. Station 92. Surrounding communities like Carmel and Whitestown soon caught on, they said, creating an annual tradition that has brought joy to residents of all ages for years.