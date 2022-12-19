Current Publishing
David Giffel

Fishers City Councilman David Giffel announces reelection campaign

Fishers City Councilman David Giffel, who represents the Southwest District, has announced his bid for reelection. The primary election will take place in May 2023.

“I am proud of the council’s work over the last year, and I want to continue to focus on strategic job growth, maintaining roads in our neighborhoods and lower tax rates,” Giffel stated. “It is so important to me that the residents of Fishers maintain a high quality of life.”

Giffel cited his lifelong passion for giving back his time, talents and treasure to the community as his motivation to run for reelection for city council. He has been active in charity work and his memberships in various organizations, including his homeowners association, youth sports, the Republican Party, his church and service on the Delaware Township board. 

“I believe the main role of city government is protecting its people from crime and fires,” Giffel stated. “Fishers is an extremely family-friendly place to live. I want Fishers to remain one of the most desirable places in Indiana by providing people and businesses with opportunities for amenities near our homes such as restaurants, entertainment, trails, parks, retail and service business.”

Giffel said he has assisted in bringing several high-paying job opportunities to Fishers, including the Andretti Autosport headquarters that broke ground on Dec. 6.


