Westfield receives $1M through Community Crossings program

The city of Westfield has been awarded $1 million through a state matching grant program that will be used for road resurfacing.

Westfield is among 229 cities, towns and counties that received a combined $119 million in state matching funds through the Community Crossings program, which are used for local construction projects such as roads and bridges. The cities of Carmel and Noblesville also each received $1 million, according to the Indiana Dept. of Transportation.

“Community Crossings is a tremendous opportunity for towns, cities and counties to enhance local road networks across the state,” Indiana Dept. of Transportation Commissioner Mike Smith said. “INDOT looks forward to partnering with locals to deliver on projects that will have a positive impact on safety and bring business to Indiana. I’m excited to see the progress in these communities throughout the coming year.”

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. Applications that were submitted were evaluated based on need and current conditions, as well as impacts to safety and economic development, according to INDOT.

Westfield Director of Public Works Johnathon Nail said the city has traditionally used the funding for road resurfacing and is important for maintaining the condition of arterial, collector and neighborhood streets. Exact locations where improvements will be made were not immediately available, but Nail said residents can expect to see work taking place in 2023 once projects are bid out as part of requirements under the Community Crossings grant program.

Gov. Eric Holcomb also said modernizing and improving transportation infrastructure is a key component of driving economic development in the Hoosier state.

“The Community Crossings program continues to help take communities to the next level by providing safe, reliable roads and bridges for residents and visitors alike,” Holcomb said.