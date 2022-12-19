Fishers High School junior wins 2022 Congressional App Challenge

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announced Dec. 7 that K.J. Sawada, a junior at Fishers High School, won the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

Sawada’s app, called the Class Tracker, tracks each class a student has taken in high school and calculates the credit requirements for graduation for different diplomas. The app also has a filter feature that allows a user to find classes by credit hours or grade received.

“It’s always a pleasure seeing innovative ideas and solutions from our youth,” Spartz stated. “Computer science skills will play an important role in the 21st century economy.”

The Class Tracker app will be featured on House.gov as well as a rotating display in the Cannon House Office Building leading to the U.S. Capitol.

Sawada will be invited to attend the Congressional App Challenge’s House of Code winners’ reception on Capitol Hill next spring with other winners from across the U.S.

The Congressional App Challenge began in 2014 as a collaboration between the U.S. House of Representatives and the Internet Education Foundation and is open to middle and high school students. Anyone interested in participating as a judge, or who knows students interested in participating in the competition, can call 317-848-0201.