Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Crash Test Dummies to perform at The Tarkington
Crash Team Dummies will perform at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. (Photo courtesy of Crash Team Dummies)

Crash Test Dummies to perform at The Tarkington

0
By on Entertainment News

Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies, best known for their 1990s hit “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” will perform March 11, 2023, at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Opening the show will be Carleton Stone, an Americana and pop singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, Canada.

Tickets starting at $40 are on sale at the Palladium’s Fifth Third Bank Box Office, online at thecenterpresents.org and by phone at 1-317-843-3800.

The concert is part of the Faegre Drinker Encore Series and the 2022-2023 Center Presents Season, presented in partnership with Allied Solutions.

Founded in the 1980s in Winnipeg, Canada, Crash Test Dummies achieved international success with their multi-Grammy-nominated 1993 album “God Shuffled His Feet,” showcasing lead singer-songwriter Brad Roberts’ distinctive baritone voice. The group reformed in 2018 after a long hiatus and has been touring North America and Europe to mark its 30th anniversary. A new original single, “Sacred Alphabet,” is set for release in early 2023.


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — December 13, 2022 ‘Out of the Fire’: Carmel resident’s book recounts survival, recovery after near-fatal car crash Indianapolis Children’s Choir to perform ‘Gloria’ Dec. 16-18 Marauders perform in Thanksgiving Day Parade Full circle: Late Carmel organ recipient, tissue donor to be honored during Rose Parade Sister City event will feature Italian classical concert pianist
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact