Reginald McGregor makes closing remarks about his time on the school board. From left, board member Amy Norman, Richard Freije and board president Reginald McGregor. Photo courtesy of Supt. Shawn A. Smith.

Lawrence Township school board members say farewells

Lawrence Township Board of Education members Reginald McGregor and Richard Freije said their farewells at the Dec. 12 meeting–the final meeting before the newly elected board members begin their roles in January.

McGregor, board president, who did not win reelection, said serving on the board of education was “an honor.”

“Such an honor to serve with a dedicated leader,” said McGregor, referring to Supt. of Lawrence Township Schools Shawn A. Smith. “The journey continues.”

During his time on the board, McGregor paired his full-time profession as an engineering manager at Rolls-Royce and his role as board president to oversee K-12 STEM initiatives at the company, the Collegiate Co-op Program and Early Career Engineering Leadership Development Programs.

Smith lauded the contributions of McGregor and Freije, who also did not win reelection.

“I’m so proud to celebrate two outstanding servant leaders who have dedicated eight years of service to the Board of Education,” Smith said. “(I’m) grateful for the leadership of both Reginald McGregor and Dick Freije.”

Marta Lawrence and Jessica Dunn will replace Freije and McGregor on the board, respectively. Lawrence said she looks forward to preparing students for the workforce, while Dunn plans to focus on supporting learning for each student in the district.

Both will begin their roles at the next board meeting on Jan. 9, 2023.


