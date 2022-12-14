Where’s Amy attends Marie Osmond concert

Current Publishing
Where’s Amy attended the Dec. 10 “Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas Tour” at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The gold- and platinum-selling recording artist and TV personality won the audience over with her beautiful, powerful voice, flashy diamond-studded wardrobe, and festive Christmas favorites, along with a little bit of country and rock ‘n’ roll hits. For more about upcoming events, visit thecenterpresents.org.


