ATI’s ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ to return

Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced the return of “Million Dollar Quartet” June 16-17, 2023 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec.19.

“Million Dollar Quartet” is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session when Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” brought together icons Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley for one unforgettable night. On the night it happened, Dec. 4, 1956, no one would ever have imagined the historical importance of four young musicians gathering at the Sun Records studio in Memphis.

Historians have since called it one of the greatest jam sessions in rock ‘n’ roll history. In a show that debuted on Broadway in 2010, “Million Dollar Quartet” musical will bring that legendary night to life, featuring a 20-plus score of hits including, “Blue Suede Shoes,” “That’s All Right,” “Walk the Line,” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

Because of this special event, Actors Theatre of Indiana will postpone its production of “The Mountaintop,” which was scheduled for February 2023. Season subscribers and single-ticket holders who have already purchased their tickets will have the opportunity to exchange them for “Million Dollar Quartet.” For more, visit atistage.org.