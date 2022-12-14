Petos Greek restaurant to open Dec. 15 on Carmel’s Main St.

A taste of Greece is coming to downtown Carmel.

Petos has arrived at 15 W. Main St. in the space formerly occupied by Donatello’s Italian Restaurant.

The restaurant is owned by Carmel residents Alain-Jesus Raphael and Nermine Fanous. Petos previously was at 6020 E. 82nd St. in the Castleton area, but it closed at the end of October when its lease expired. Petos opened at its former spot in November 2019.

“We’ve been looking for our new location for a while now,” said Patricia Raphael, daughter of the owners. “This year was a little tough on us at the old location. Our (air-conditioner) was broken all summer. We also wanted to be closer to our customers. We wanted a better and safer location, and we ended up with this one.”

Patricia, 23, will help manage the place and work as a server.

“I’ll do everything but cooking,” she said.

Petos will celebrate its grand opening from noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 15-17.

“It’s very authentic Greek,” Patricia said. “Everything we make is from scratch. My mom cooks everything A to Z. My dad created the menu.”

Patricia said the family began renovating the Carmel restaurant when its lease began in September.

The name Petos comes from the island in Greece and also is a nickname for her brother, Peter, who is a senior at Carmel High School. Peter also will help in the restaurant. Patricia is a 2017 CHS graduate.

The restaurant’s regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner Tuesday through Thursday. It will be open an hour longer on Friday and Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays.

Learn more at petosfamily.com.