Genepace Solutions in Carmel is giving away excess COVID-19 testing kits that expire on Dec. 31.

The business at 316 S. Range Line Road has been providing COVID-19 testing throughout the pandemic but does not expect to be able to use the tests it has on hand before they expire.

The tests are the Carestart brand manufactured by AccessBio. Each box contains two tests. The free tests may be picked up at Genepace Solutions.