A rendering of the new Stevanato Group headquarters. Photo courtesy of City of Fishers. 

Stevanato Group to host job fair

The Stevanato Group, a new edition to the City of Fishers’ Life Science & Innovation Park, will hold a job fair Dec. 19 through 21 at Launch Fishers located at 12175 Visionary Way Suite 117. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Stevanato encourages all who are interested to interview and network for full-time positions in the following areas:

  • Maintenance Operators
  • Production Machine Technicians
  • Quality Control Technicians
  • Automation Engineers
  • Mechanical Engineers
  • Validation Engineers
  • Procurement Professionals

According to Joanna Tartaglia, human resources manager for the Stevanato Group’s Fishers location, employers will not hire on the spot, but the job fair will “speed up the process” as interviews will be conducted during the event. Some positions may require a virtual second interview. 

Applications must be 18 years or older to be considered for employment. 

To learn more about the Stevanato Group, visit stevanatogroup.com. 

 


