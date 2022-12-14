Local resident cashes in at poker tournament

A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club.

Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.

The tournament, which is held twice a year and drew 325 people last month, is part of the Westfield Lions Club’s efforts to raise money to donate back to the community and is the largest poker tournament in the Midwest, according to the club. It has a guaranteed $25,000 purse with $10,000 paid to the winner.

“This was one of the biggest in the club’s history,” said Mike Birk, chairman of this year’s tournament. “We want to thank each of our players and all the Lions that helped present this incredible event.”

Outcelt also received a Poker for Sight leather bomber jacket and a gold commemorative coin. Silver commemorative coins are awarded to the top 10 finishers, while prize money is awarded to the top 25 finishers in each tournament.

Players from across the Midwest and the nation participate in the event, according to the Westfield Lions Club.

“While Texas Hold’em is a simple game to learn, it is one of the most popular poker games in the world requiring both luck and skill and, of course, luck to be successful,” a news release from the organization stated.

For more on the Westfield Lions Club, visit westfieldlions.org.