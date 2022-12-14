Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Noblesville OKs EDA for joint replacement center
A rendering of a proposed 35,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and medical office building being planned by Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, which plans to construct the project at Innovation Mile. (Photo provided by city of Noblesville)

Noblesville OKs EDA for joint replacement center

0
By on Noblesville Business Local

City leaders in Noblesville have approved an economic development agreement with a joint replacement center that will be at Innovation Mile. 

Indiana Joint Replacement Institute plans to build a 35,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and medical office building dedicated to hip and knee joint replacements as part of a $28 million investment. The facility will be constructed on 6.5 acres currently owned by the city at the southeast corner of Olio Road. 

Under the approved economic development agreement, the company plans to commit 52 new jobs by 2024 with average annual wages of $125,000. The company will also receive a 10-year personal property tax abatement for up to $5 million of an investment that is made, according to the agreement. 

In addition, the city plans to pay for engineering and construction costs for a pedestrian walkway connecting the project to the Innovation Mile development, while the land would be sold to the company for $1. Dr. Michael Meneghini, who spoke to the Noblesville Common Council about the project, said he is looking forward to the development being located in Noblesville. 

The proposed development will be two stories and include four operating rooms with the ability to expand if needed, 16 pre- and post-operative bays, X-ray, physical therapy and 20 exam rooms, according to city documents. The building will also have dedicated research and education space to continue ongoing research the company has conducted for the last 15 years, officials said. 

“This medical complex will be the epicenter of the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute within the State of Indiana and across the US,” company officials said in documents provided by the city. 

Construction is expected to take two years before the building is occupied, said Sarah Reed, director of community and economic development for the city of Noblesville. 


More Headlines

Former Orchard Park Elementary site could be used for CCS employee child care, green space  Lighting of the Square: Longtime annual event makes return to downtown Noblesville Fishers breaks ground for new city hall, arts center ‘LoveEternal’ sculpture debuts at the Center for Performing Arts Westfield outlines next steps for Grand Park  Developer plans senior housing project in Noblesville
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact