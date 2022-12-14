Current Publishing
Carmel High School runner adds national title to resume 

Carmel High School senior Kole Mathison, in the lead, won the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships title in 14:56.6 Dec. 10 in San Diego. (Photo courtesy of Scott Mathison)

Carmel High School senior runner Kole Mathison recently added his first national championship to his impressive list of accomplishments.

“It’s been a dream of mine ever since coming into high school and starting to run (my) freshman year,” he said. “Accomplishing it in my final high school (cross country) race is special. I’ll definitely remember it forever.”

Carmel High School senior Kole Mathison holds the trophy won the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships title. (Photo courtesy of Jamison Michael)

Mathison captured the Dec. 6 Champs Sports Cross Country Championships boys 5,000 meters race in 14:56.6 in San Diego. Mathison finished fifth in the same national meet in 2021.

Mathison had the fastest time by nearly 11 seconds. It was the best time in that race since 2015.

Mathison won despite some challenges. He learned he had an inflamed tendon in his right foot after feeling pain on a Thanksgiving Day run.

“I did some bike workouts to try to keep off of it and let it heal,” Mathison said. “I put myself in a boot and tried to stay off it before the regional qualifier, which was two days after Thanksgiving. It hurt during warmups, but during the race I didn’t notice it at all. I continued to baby it leading up to the national races. It brought my mileage down, but I don’t think I lost any fitness, so it worked out.”

Mathison placed second in the Champs Sports regional at Kenosha, Wis. Mathison then placed fourth Dec. 3 in the Nike Cross Country Championships in Portland.

Mathison, who has signed a national letter-of-intent to compete in cross country and track and field for the University of Colorado, captured the IHSAA boys cross country state title in October. That helped the Greyhounds win the state team title.

“Winning the state team title was one of my memorable high school cross country moments,” he said.

Last season, Mathison was a double winner in the state track and field meet, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meters with state meet records. CHS won the state boys track and field title in 2021.

Mathison will compete Jan. 21, 2023, in the U20 USA Cross Country Championships in Richmond, Va. The top six advance to the U20 World Championships in Australia.


