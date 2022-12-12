Where’s Amy attends CSO’s ‘Holiday Pops!’ concert

Where’s Amy attended the Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s Dec. 4 “Holiday Pops! 2022” concert with special guests Josh Kaufman and Leah Crane at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The CSO was joined by the Indianapolis Children’s Choir and Expressenz Dance Center. Carmel City Council member Jeff Worrell was the emcee. The concert included holiday favorites, dancing and a surprise visit by Santa. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.