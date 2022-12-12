En Pointe’s Christmas show offers contrasting styles

Noblesville-based En Pointe Indiana Ballet’s Christmas show presents a true contrast between acts.

“It’s inspired by Smuin Contemporary Ballet company in San Francisco, which is the last company I danced for,” said Robert Moore, who is En Pointe co-artistic director with his wife, Pollyanna Ribeiro. “The first act is classic Christmas, and the second act is cool Christmas. The first act is all classical ballet. It’s religious classical music and it’s all in white. The second act is more jazz inspired. It’s all in red and it’s done to the more popular Christmas music that we know today.”

“An En Pointe Christmas” is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Noblesville High School.

The nine-minute finale is a rendition of Boston Pops’ “12 Days of Christmas.”

There are 109 dancers in the school. The ages range from 3 to 20.

“The talent is better than ever,” Moore said. “We have a pre-professional day program, and they dance almost 40 hours a week. There are 23 of them dancing in the show and the age range is 14 to 20. They are all pursuing professional careers. I’m proud of the school and the talent we’ve been able to cultivate.”

Moore said the Christmas show is constantly evolving.

“We bring back some of the favorites we do each year,” Moore said. “We have six new numbers this year. We do Stevie Wonder’s ‘What Christmas Means to Me.’ I really like that number.”

Moore said he and his wife are going to dance in the performances. The couple met when they both danced for Boston Ballet.

“We have not danced in the show for at least two years,” he said.

Moore, 44, grew up in Noblesville and left to pursue his career as a professional dancer.

“Six years ago, I decided to hang up my ballet shoes and it was time to retire,” he said.

Moore started En Pointe with his, brother, Chris, and Chris’ wife, Anne.

“He runs the business side and I run the artistic side,” Robert Moore said.

For more, visit enpointeindiana.com.