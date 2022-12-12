Community Health Network reinstates mask policy

Community Health Network has reinstated its mask policy for caregivers, patients and visitors because of a steep rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV patients at its hospitals.

The mask requirement, which took effect Dec. 12, is being implemented at all sites of care throughout central Indiana, according to the hospital system.

“We are seeing more COVID, flu, and RSV patients in our hospitals. They are filling up with respiratory patients,” said Dr. Robin Ledyard, chief medical officer for Community Health Network. “Because of that, we are reinstating a mask requirement within our hospitals. So, if you do come to visit, you will be asked to wear a mask again in both the hospitals and in the office-based setting.”

The mask mandate comes a week after Community Health Network said that temporary visitor restrictions would take effect at all its hospitals because of an increase in flu cases across Indiana.

The temporary visitor restrictions at all its hospitals include:

No visitors with flu-like illness, fever, or cough.

No visitors under age 18.

Only an immediate family or partner will be allowed to see patients.

No more than two visitors at a time per patient.

Visitors must wear a mask in a patient’s room when requested.

Those with influenza/respiratory symptoms may not visit.

Ledyard encouraged people who are sick to contact their primary care provider for guidance on the best place to seek care.

“Our emergency departments are very, very busy with sick people and we value your time. So, we really think it’s best if you can call first, get some guidance on where to go,” Ledyard said.

Community Health Network offers several care options outside of the emergency department including urgent care at our MedChecks, Community Clinics at Walgreens, primary care providers and virtual care.

For more, visit ecommunity.com/visitor-guidelines-covid-19-flu.