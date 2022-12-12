Resounding Joy aims to grow music therapy program in 2023

Lindsay Zehren is a huge proponent of the many benefits of music therapy.

Resounding Joy is a nonprofit that started in San Diego in 2004. Zehren, who worked with Resounding Joy in San Diego, moved to Carmel from San Diego in November 2020. She launched Resounding Joy Indiana in July 2021.

In 2022, Zehren said Resounding Joy Indiana supported more than 2,000 individuals in central Indiana. The goal is to support more than 5,000 in 2023 with the addition of another music therapist to the team, she said.

Resounding Joy Indiana is hosting an inaugural year-end celebration and fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 19 at Peace Water Winery in Carmel. The event will feature wine tasting flights from Peace Water Winery, hors d’oeuvres, cookie decorating with Lindy’s Cookies, musical performances from Brownsburg’s Randee Lantz and visiting bands Cath and Deau Eyes.

Zehren said Cath is comprised of three music therapists from San Diego, who have worked for Resounding Joy. Deau Eyes is based in Virginia.

There will be opportunities to take home gift certificates for custom jewelry and clothing from Indy Facets Private Jeweler and Bespoke Initiative, Zehren said.

“Resounding Joy Indiana enhances the human experience through the therapeutic use of music,” Zehren said. “As a nonprofit provider of music therapy in Central Indiana, the team uplifts individuals and families with challenging conditions, helps them achieve their goals, and supports health and wellness throughout the community. Music therapy is a unique therapeutic medium, applying rigorously tested techniques to individualized goals.The result is an effective treatment that enhances medical and personal outcomes while looking and feeling like musical play.”

There are music therapy programs for children with medical or mental health diagnosis and their families; for military and first responders who deal with stress, anxiety, trauma and depression; for empowering seniors in assisted living facilities and memory-care facilities among others; and to promote health and happiness in the community.

For more, visit resoundingjoyinc.org/indiana.