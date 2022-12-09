Snapshot: Jingle and Mingle benefits Assistance League initiatives

Assistance League of Indianapolis, which includes more than 45 members from Carmel, hosted its annual holiday event, Jingle and Mingle, Dec. 1 at Ritz Charles in Carmel. The event included a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, vendors and a fashion show by The Secret Ingredient. Susie Main and Lynne Hurlbutt chaired the event, which raised $75,000 to support the ALI’s philanthropic programs. To help kick-off a new trial literacy program, centerpieces were created with a reading-inspired theme. Guests could purchase the centerpiece and donate the book to the trail program. To learn more, visit ALindy.org. (Photos courtesy of the Assistance League of Indianapolis)