Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Elf visiting Carmel roundabouts 

Snapshot: Elf visiting Carmel roundabouts 

0
By on Carmel Community

Inspired by the Elf on a Shelf, the CARMELF is appearing in a different Carmel roundabout each day this holiday season. Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell and his wife, Shari, are helping the elf discover new locations and sharing his adventures online. Their son, Brad, came up with the idea during Thanksgiving dinner. “Our family loves Carmel and we thought this would be a fun way to contribute to holidays in Carmel and hopefully bring a smile or two to our friends,” Worrell said. See where the CARMELF will show up next by visiting facebook.com/carmelJeffWorrell. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Worrell) 

 


More Headlines

Worrell to seek reelection to at-large seat on Carmel City Council Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer Column: Visiting Keeneland, Claiborne Farms Column: Visiting Chicago’s Millennium and Maggie Daley Parks Winter Wonderland: City offers variety of options for holiday season Carmel High School senior loves holiday show’s traditions
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact