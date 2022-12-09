Westfield police investigating possible attempted abduction

The Westfield Police Dept. is investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child off his bike on Wednesday.

Police say a boy reported that he was riding his bike around 3:45 p.m. near the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass when a male approached and grabbed his arm. The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s with a slender build and stands 6’2” with a bald head and red goatee, according to police.

Police said the individual was said to be wearing black and gray pants, a black coat, sunglasses and a dangling cross earring. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a dirty, two-door black Dodge Ram between 2009 and 2018 with silver rims and a scrape on the driver’s side door.

Authorities are asking that anyone who lives in the Maple Knoll addition and has outdoor cameras and/or video doorbells to review recordings they may have that would have captured the incident, the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle between 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone with video footage, tips or further information about the incident is asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Adam Zosso by calling 317-804-3238 or email azosso@westfield.in.gov.