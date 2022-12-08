Riverview event raises more than $200K

An October fundraiser hosted by the Riverview Health Foundation to benefit the acute inpatient unit at Riverview Health brought in more than $200,000, according to organizers.

The Oct. 28 black-tie event known as Shaken, Not Stirred at Ritz Charles in Carmel brought more than 260 attendees, who enjoyed casino-style games, magicians, musicians and learned about the need to update and renovate the current acute inpatient rehabilitation unit. Total proceeds from sponsorships, ticket sales, live and silent auctions and gifts at the event totaled more than $200,000, according to the foundation.

“We host an event like this once every three years, so we wanted it to be a special night for everyone in attendance,” said Megan Wiles, executive director of the Riverview Health Foundation. “The focus of the evening was to celebrate the amazing staff of Riverview Health and to raise awareness of this project. The renovation to the acute inpatient rehabilitation unit is the fundraising focus for the foundation right now.”

Wiles said based on current building costs, it will cost $2.7 million to completely renovate the unit.

“We’re confident that former patients, family members, physicians and other philanthropic individuals and families will see the importance of supporting this project. In addition to individual and family gifts, proceeds from our event as well as upcoming events in 2023 will help to reach this lofty goal,” Wiles said.

Wiles said the foundation believes it is an important project that will directly benefit the patients of the unit, in addition to their families.

“Riverview Health Foundation welcomes gifts of all sizes and we will be happy to talk with anyone about making a gift and potential naming opportunities,” Wiles said.

To make a gift, visit riverview.org/donate or email Megan Wiles at mwiles@riverview.org. For more about the project, visit the Riverview Health Foundation Facebook page at facebook.com/RiverviewFoundation.