Greater Lawrence Chamber to host donation event with Lawrence Fire Dept.

To support the Lawrence Fire Dept. Firefighters Family Assistance Program, the Greater Lawrence Chamber will hold a donation event Dec. 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Club at 6098 Fall Creek Rd.

The After Hours: Holiday Celebration event will be hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Indianapolis Northeast. Complimentary light hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine will be served courtesy of Total Reward Solutions.

During the event, the Chamber will accept new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations via check benefiting the City of Lawrence Firefighters Christmas Toy Drop. All checks should be made payable to the Firefighters Family Assistance Program.

Anyone unable to make the event who would still like to donate is encouraged to drop a gift off at the Greater Lawrence Chamber Office at 6501 Sunnyside Rd., Suite A216. Donations can be mailed to that address as well.

“This fundraiser is really a reality check,” LFD Chief Dino Batalis said. “It makes you realize how many people do without, especially around the holidays. We almost always see our efforts paid forward with later volunteer efforts from families we’ve helped.”

The event is informal and has an open house-style atmosphere. Guests are welcome to drop by or stay for the duration of the event.

For more, contact Kalie Kearney-Dunkerson at the LFD’s administration office at 317-547-4371 or drop off new, unwrapped toys in the boxes provided in the lobby of the Lawrence Government Center at 9001 E. 59th St., or with the fire department in Suite 302, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.