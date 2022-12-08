Heart and Soul Clinic medical director receives award

The medical director at a free clinic in Westfield that provides medical and dental services to uninsured and underinsured people in Hamilton County was recently recognized for her service.

Dr. Barbara Haehner received the Volunteerism Award from Serve Indiana, the service and volunteerism division of the Indiana Dept. of Workforce Development. Haehner’s service was recognized during the 2022 Serve Indiana Awards for Excellence ceremony Nov. 3 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick History Center in Indianapolis.

Haehner, who started volunteering at the Heart and Soul Free Clinic in 2015 after retiring, continues to serve as the clinic’s medical director and primary medical provider. She volunteers 25 to 30 hours a week by providing medical care to patients and under her care. The clinic served more than 570 patients in 2021, according to the clinic.

“People think of Hamilton County as being one of the wealthiest counties in the state, but there are still anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 uninsured Hoosiers there,” Haehner said. “Everyone in our clinic is a volunteer, and we have grown and grown. We have many more services now than when we started. It is a blessing to serve others.

The Serve Indiana Volunteerism Award is given to any individual 18 years older. A minimum of five volunteer hours per month or equivalent of 60 volunteer hours a year are required.

“Even though Dr. Haehner is retired, she gives her time, talents and passion to take care of patients that have barriers to health care,” said Lisa Kreag, executive director of the Heart and Soul Clinic. “She is dedicated, and this truly has been her calling. She cares deeply, and the clinic is truly grateful to her as the medical director.”