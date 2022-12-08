Barla Golf Academy to host open house

Barla Golf Academy is set to host an open house event on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 14660 Herriman Blvd. Suite 600 in Noblesville, Barla Golf Academy has recently expanded its facility to over 4,000 square feet, including their four custom-built, pro-level simulator screens, each with the all new GCQuad Launch Monitors from Foresight Sports. The PGA-certified indoor training facility is opening its doors to the public for guests to tour the academy’s state-of-the-art facility and take a test drive to experience the facility’s game-changing training.

To learn more about Barla Golf Academy, visit barlagolfacademy.com.