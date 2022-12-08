Current Publishing
Barla Golf Academy has included their golf simulator screens in their recent expansion.

Barla Golf Academy to host open house

By on Fishers Business Local, Noblesville Business Local

Barla Golf Academy is set to host an open house event on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Located at 14660 Herriman Blvd. Suite 600 in Noblesville, Barla Golf Academy has recently expanded its facility to over 4,000 square feet, including their four custom-built, pro-level simulator screens, each with the all new GCQuad Launch Monitors from Foresight Sports. The PGA-certified indoor training facility is opening its doors to the public for guests to tour the academy’s state-of-the-art facility and take a test drive to experience the facility’s game-changing training. 

To learn more about Barla Golf Academy, visit barlagolfacademy.com. 


