Carmel City Council shifts funds for concert featuring Sister City pianist, finalizes comprehensive plan

The Carmel City Council met Dec. 5 to appropriate and transfer funds to accommodate 2022 costs that didn’t match the budget, including for a 2023 concert featuring a pianist and deputy mayor from a Sister City in Italy. The council also made a final change to the comprehensive plan and adjusted the per diem rate for travel.

What happened: The council voted 6-2 to approve transferring $55,500 within the 2022 mayor’s office budget to support the arts.

What it means: The funds will help pay for a concert planned in February 2023 that will feature Francesco Attesti, the deputy mayor of Cortona, Italy, one of Carmel’s sister cities. Attesti, a classical pianist, will perform with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra. Councilors Tim Hannon and Tony Green voted against the appropriation. The funds were available and unused in other line items within the mayor’s budget.

What happened: The council approved a final change to the new comprehensive plan, finalizing the document.

What it means: After the council approved its version of the city’s comprehensive plan in October, the Carmel Plan Commission made one change. The commission removed “building materials” from an objective to “protect single-family neighborhoods from dissimilar adjacent uses” because commissioners believe review of building materials is covered elsewhere and didn’t fit in this section of the plan. After a brief discussion about the change, the council voted to approve it.

What’s next: Learn more about and view the plan at carmelcomprehensiveplan.com.

What happened: The council amended the per diem paid to city employees traveling on city business.

What it means: Previously, the per diem was $65 for travel outside of Indiana and $50 if traveling within Indiana. The amendment states that the per diem shall be paid at the current U.S. Internal Revenue Service per diem rate for meals and incidental expenses, which vary based on the location of travel.

What’s next: As the IRS rates are amended, the city’s will automatically adjust with it.

What happened: The council appropriated $104,394 to cover relocation of a fiber optic line associated with the replacement of a culvert on the Monon Greenway.

What it means: Utility relocation costs associated with the culvert replacement were not known until the project was under way. The funds were transferred from the Parks and Recreation Non-Reverting Capital Fund, which had excess unencumbered funds to cover the cost.

What’s next: Officials plan to request another appropriation to cover another utility relocation associated with the project at a future council meeting.