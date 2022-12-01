Fishers breaks ground for new city hall, arts center

The City of Fishers broke ground Nov. 30 on the new City Hall and Arts Center.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, members of the Fishers City Council, Indianapolis Arts Center executive director Mark Williams and city staff attended the event in anticipation of the new community-focused city building.

“One of the challenges with the old building was that it was structurally unsound,” Fadness said. “It got to the point where one side of the building was falling into the ground. The cost to fix that would have been equal to the cost of building a new building.

“We had a study done and discovered that the best use of tax dollars was to build a new facility.”

The new $22.8 million, three-story multi-use building will double as a city government building as well as a community center.

The new facility is slated to open in the spring of 2024.