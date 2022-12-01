Developer plans senior housing project in Noblesville

A developer is planning to bring a senior housing project to Noblesville near Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road.

The Justus Companies, based in Indianapolis, plans to build Promenade Trails, which calls for 151 apartments and 59 cottage homes at the northwest corner of Ind. 32 and Mill Creek Road. The property is near Promenade Apartments that opened in 2020.

A 90,000-square-foot Meijer store is also planned at the corner of Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road near Promenade of Noblesville that is being developed by The Justus Companies. City officials have already granted approval for $1.9 million worth of infrastructure improvements for the senior housing project, which they say could result in $50 million in development activity over the next two years.

Promenade Trails, which will feature common areas, a courtyard and a multi-use trail, is slated to be completed in 2024, according to the company.

