Fishers 1 percent food and beverage tax takes effect

The Fishers 1 percent food and beverage tax went into effect Dec. 1.

The tax is expected to generate approximately $3.2 million a year to help pay for the $170 million event center planned in the Fishers District. The event center will become the home of the Indianapolis Fuel minor league hockey team. The building is also planned to serve as a community center to host events such as Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high school graduations.

The 1 percent increase in the food and beverage tax will be added to the 7 percent state sales tax and 1 percent already collected by Hamilton County, meaning people who dine in Fishers will pay a 9 percent tax.

The tax does not have a known end date.