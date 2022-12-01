Current Publishing
Fishers’ 1 percent food and beverage tax will fund the new event center that will be the hub for the Indianapolis Fuel hockey team. Photo courtesy of the city of Fishers. 

Fishers 1 percent food and beverage tax takes effect

The Fishers 1 percent food and beverage tax went into effect Dec. 1. 

The tax is expected to generate approximately $3.2 million a year to help pay for the $170 million event center planned in the Fishers District. The event center will become the home of the Indianapolis Fuel minor league hockey team. The building is also planned to serve as a community center to host events such as Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high school graduations.

The 1 percent increase in the food and beverage tax will be added to the 7 percent state sales tax and 1 percent already collected by Hamilton County, meaning people who dine in Fishers will pay a 9 percent tax. 

The tax does not have a known end date. 


