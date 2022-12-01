Zionsville police dept. receives national accreditation

The Zionsville Police Dept. achieved full accreditation Nov. 19 through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA). According to the CALEA website, the accreditation programs provide public safety agencies with an opportunity to voluntarily meet an established set of professional standards.

The CALEA accreditation, which the ZPD will maintain for four years, is considered the national gold standard in law enforcement accreditation. The ZPD is one of only 15 municipal police agencies and four sheriff’s departments to have received the honor, out of a total 500 law enforcement agencies in the state.

“The award of this accreditation recognizes the professionalism, outstanding work and dedication to duty exhibited on a daily basis by the men and women of the Zionsville Police Dept.” Chief Michael Spears stated in a release. “I am extremely proud of each member of our agency and am honored to serve with them.”

The accreditation came after a voluntary multi-year review of the department that involved reviewing documentation, public feedback and interviews with department personnel and community stakeholders to ensure the department was in compliance with public safety principles.

“This accreditation reaffirms our knowledge that the Zionsville Police Dept. is providing our community with the highest level of service,” Mayor Emily Styron stated. “I am grateful to Chief Spears and all our officers for their dedication to both this process and to serving our community with professionalism, competency and integrity.”