Westfield High School students to host ‘Cookies with Santa’

Llamas, live music, Christmas crafts and an appearance by Santa Claus are in store for this year’s “Cookies with Santa” event Dec. 10 at Westfield High School.

The free event organized by members of Westfield High School Student Government will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and is open to the public, said WHS senior Brenna Willis and member of the WHS Student Government executive team. Those who attend can expect to see llamas, hear live music and take photos with Santa, Willis said.

In addition, scavenger hunts will also take place, while bouncy houses will be available to enjoy. There will also be plenty of cookies for attendees to enjoy as well, according to Willis.

For more, email Willis at brennaarnettwillis@gmail.com.