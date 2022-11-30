Santa to tour Carmel neighborhoods through Dec. 18

Two years after making his inaugural tour of Carmel in a firetruck – visiting families sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic – Santa will make a return visit this holiday season with more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel fire, police and street departments.

The tours began Nov. 27 and include 10 routes through Dec. 18. Each tour will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Even though Santa Tours started as a way to celebrate the season safely in 2020, we discovered that many residents appreciated this type of holiday festivity,” stated Nancy Heck, City of Carmel director of community relations and economic development. “Bringing Santa to our neighborhoods has become a popular way to bring holiday cheer to families, especially those that have members challenged by large crowds or with transportation. That is one of the reasons we are continuing to offer this event,”

Santa Tours will also incorporate senior living facilities, schools and parks for those who don’t live along one of the neighborhood routes.

Remaining tours are:

Nov. 30 – Dancer’s Trail (brown/southwest)

Dec. 2 – Prancer’s Path (pink/south central)

Dec. 4 – Vixen’s Way (dark green/southeast)

Dec. 7 – Comet’s Crossing (purple/northwest)

Dec. 9 – Cupid’s Course (magenta/east central)

Dec. 11 – Donner’s Run (green/northeast)

Dec. 14 – Santa’s Track (turquoise/central/Midtown)

Dec. 16 – Blitzen’s Boulevard (blue/west central)

Dec. 18 – Rudolph’s Route (red/central north)

Dec. 21 and 23 will be makeup days if tours are canceled because of weather.

Check the Santa Tracker below to view the routes and find out when he’s close by.