Fishers at-large council member Coble announces reelection bid

Republican incumbent Cecilia Coble announced Nov. 29 that she will run for another term as an at-large member on the Fishers City Council. The election will take place in May of 2023.

Coble was the first Latina to be elected on the Fishers City Council in 2014, after Fishers transitioned from a town to a city, and was the first woman to serve as city council president (2020-2021).

Coble is co-chair on the Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability, an initiative that she led. The committee focuses on the challenges facing the disability community and establishes strategies to effect change. The City of Fishers received the 2017 Champions of Inclusion Award by the Indiana Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities for the committee’s efforts.

“I am proud of the work the Disability Committee has done to champion inclusion, accessibility and in providing more housing and employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Fishers,” Coble stated. “It’s led to helping other cities implement the same approach, which is making an impact for the disability community in Hamilton County and beyond.”