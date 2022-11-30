Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers at-large council member Coble announces reelection bid
Cecilia Coble seeks re-election in May 2023. Photo courtesy of Cecilia Coble. 

Fishers at-large council member Coble announces reelection bid

0
By on Fishers Community

Republican incumbent Cecilia Coble announced Nov. 29 that she will run for another term as an at-large member on the Fishers City Council. The election will take place in May of 2023. 

Coble was the first Latina to be elected on the Fishers City Council in 2014, after Fishers transitioned from a town to a city, and was the first woman to serve as city council president (2020-2021).

Coble is co-chair on the Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability, an initiative that she led. The committee focuses on the challenges facing the disability community and establishes strategies to effect change. The City of Fishers received the 2017 Champions of Inclusion Award by the Indiana Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities for the committee’s efforts.

“I am proud of the work the Disability Committee has done to champion inclusion, accessibility and in providing more housing and employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Fishers,” Coble stated. “It’s led to helping other cities implement the same approach, which is making an impact for the disability community in Hamilton County and beyond.”


More Headlines

Worrell to seek reelection to at-large seat on Carmel City Council State representative announces bid for Indy mayor New Carmel City Council district boundaries, mixed-use rezone approved Candidates launch bids for Westfield City Council Mayor addresses next ‘chapter’ for Fishers Shop Fishers returns for holiday season
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact