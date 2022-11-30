Nickel Plate Express kicks off holiday season

The sounds of holiday train whistles will fill the air over the next month as the Nickel Plate Express kicks off its annual Reindeer Rides.

The popular Reindeer Rides, which began Nov. 19, are already sold out and give families an opportunity to enjoy a 75-minute ride with cookies, hot cocoa, holiday lights and a visit from Santa Claus. Train rides take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to Nickel Plate Express, which estimates more than 10,000 passengers will ride the Reindeer Express this year.

Passengers will also get to board from the new Hobbs Station at Forest Park Depot, which was constructed by the City of Noblesville. The 12.5 miles of Nickel Plate track is owned by the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority and runs from Noblesville through Cicero and Arcadia to Atlanta in northern Hamilton County.

“We are so excited to welcome passengers from across the state to experience our beautiful depot and the magic of the holidays on the Nickel Plate Express,” said Emily Reynolds, director of Nickel Plate Express. “Hobbs Station, decorated for the season, is a shining beacon for our operations and we couldn’t be more thankful for our partnership with the City of Noblesville. The station is a game-changing asset for our operations this year. “

Although Reindeer Rides are sold out, there are a few remaining tickets for the adult version of Reindeer Express known as Holiday Cheers. That train ride experience offers adults a holiday experience with cookies, hot cocoa and adult beverages, according to Reynolds.

For more or to purchase tickets, visit nickelplateexpress.com.