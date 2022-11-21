Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital

A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said.

A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.

Lambert was treated and released at the scene, while an unidentified passenger was transported by ambulance to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for injuries sustained in the crash. That individual was listed as stable and a second passenger was also treated and released at the scene, authorities said.

Turner was treated and released at the scene, while five other passengers were also treated and released, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.