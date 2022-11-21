Carmel High School senior gets dream role

This dream has come true for Allie Hanning.

“As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”

Hanning will perform as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Carmel-based Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s G2 company performances of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Pike Performing Arts Center, 6701 Zionsville Rd., Indianapolis. The dancers are from G2, the pre-professional GHDT company for ages 13-19 and students from The Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, based in Carmel.

“The first dancer (Abigail Lessaris) I saw in that role in 2013 is now coaching me on the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, which makes my experience even more special,” Hanning said. “I hope to be that inspiration to the young dancers as she was to me when I was just a unicorn.”

Hanning has been performing GHDT’s production of “The Nutcracker” since she was 8 years old.

“My favorite part of this role is getting to play such a delicate part,” Hanning said. “I love feeling like a princess when I’m dancing, and not only does the costume reflect that, but the movement does as well.”

Leighton Metcalfe, a fifth-grader at Blair Pointe Elementary in Peru, is in her second year as Klara in the production.

“I’m so excited to try to improve and make it even better this year,” Metcalfe said. “I want to make sure I am improving in everything. In addition to dancing, I must also show many different emotions – happy, sad, and sometimes scared. It’s sometimes hard to do that while focusing on my dancing.”

For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.