National Charity League opens chapter in Zionsville

A nationwide mother-daughter service organization known as the National Charity League recently launched a chapter in Zionsville. Approximately 100 members of the community have joined in its efforts thus far, according to a release.

“After learning about this organization, I knew it was a great fit for Zionsville and the surrounding communities,” chapter president Melody Peake Berg stated in a press release. “NCL provides multiple ways for young women and their mothers to connect while forming lifelong friendships with peers and providing much needed support to the community.”

The National Charity League, Inc., was established in Los Angeles in 1925. Its mission is to develop socially responsible community leaders while strengthening the bond between mothers and daughters through leadership development and philanthropy.

The Zionsville chapter of the organization has elected to participate in multiple national philanthropic initiatives as well as local organizations they will support through volunteer service, such as the Boone County Humane Society, Zionsville Parks and Recreation and Boone County Special Olympics, among others. The chapter expects its list of philanthropy partners will grow as it becomes more established.

“NCL is a way for students to learn valuable leadership skills such as parliamentary procedure and how to serve on a board,” Chapter Vice President of Ticktockers Wendy Schrepferman stated. “Our members give back to the community all year long, not just when they need to fulfill community service hours here and there. We promote volunteerism as a way of life.”

Membership is open through Jan. 12, 2023, for Zionsville mothers and their 6th-11th-grade daughters who reside in the area and surrounding area school districts. For more, contact the VP of Membership at MembershipZionsville@nclonline.org.