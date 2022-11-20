Suspect arrested in connection with road rage shooting

The Fishers Police Dept. has arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged road rage shooting incident on Nov. 17.

Trevor Dahl, 24, of Noblesville, was arrested by FPD officers Nov. 19 on preliminary felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

According to FPD Sgt. Tom Weger, shortly before 9 p.m. Nov. 17, officers responded to a person shot near the intersection of 96th Street and Hague Road. The scene involved a black Honda passenger car and a black Chevrolet passenger car blocking the intersection. The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, and the driver of the Chevrolet was treated at the scene.

FPD detectives and evidence technicians responded to the scene and investigated. At the time of the initial investigation, detectives determined the driver of the Honda was traveling westbound on 96th Street when he was shot, allegedly by Dahl. The shooting caused the victim to lose control of his vehicle and crash into the Chevrolet. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

By combining investigative methods and new technology, including the Flock Safety Camera System, detectives found and arrested the suspect within 48 hours of the shooting. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident.