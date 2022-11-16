Taste Indiana Artisan this Saturday

Current Publishing
Taste Indiana Artisan, a fun food event at 22 N. Range Line Rd., Carmel, where you can meet the Hoosier makers, sample their small-batch foods and get ideas to incorporate them in your menus will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov.19 at Indiana Artisan Gifts & Gallery.
There will be a variety of offerings from ambrosial truffles from Bloomington Chocolate Company, giant caramel clusters from J. Evelyn Confections, caramels from Abbott’s Candies, pound cake from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and bourbon-soaked fruitcake from Monastery Baked Goods. 


