Britton Falls’ club explores travel

Britton Falls, a 55-and-older community in Fishers, is providing a way for the senior community to relive their travel memories through its club. The Britton Falls Travel Club was founded about seven years ago and meets at the Britton Falls community center on the first Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m.

The meetings are open to all Britton Falls residents and any of their guests. During meetings, members and outside speakers share stories and presentations of their past travels.

Gayle Amos, secretary of the Britton Falls Travel Club, said the most ironic part of the travel group is that most members do not actively travel for health reasons.

“You would think with the name travel club we would travel, but that’s not exactly what happens,” Amos said. “It was formed just so that residents that lived here and any guests they might want to bring would just meet and people would share their travel stories. So, (residents) may not be able to travel anymore, but maybe they used to travel or are just interested in travel, so they come and when people are doing presentations on, say, Paris or whatever, they can reminisce about when they may have visited Paris and that kind of thing.”

Amos said that for the first time in the club’s history, it has some trips planned for next year. The first in February is a Caribbean cruise, then in the spring the group will take a bus to the Tulip Festival in Holland, Mich. Another planned trip is a river cruise from Paris to Normandy in northern France.

Amos also has plans to visit Antarctica.

“I’ve been on six continents, and Antarctica has always been No. 7, but I had myself talked out of it and then COVID hit,” Amos said. “And as we came out of COVID it was like, ‘I’m not (missing out on) anything, so we immediately made reservations to go to Antarctica.”