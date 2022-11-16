Current Publishing
Carmel police investigating apparent murder/attempted suicide on Johnson Drive

The Carmel Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and her husband injured in an apparent murder/attempted suicide.

Upon responding to a welfare check at approximately 8:24 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 700 block of Johnson Drive in Carmel, police found Susan Shaw, 63, deceased from a gunshot wound, and John Shaw, 79, suffering from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

John Shaw remains in the hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police said the incident was isolated and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact CPD Det. Landry Smiley at 317-571-2500 or lsmiley@carmel.in.gov. Reference case number 22-72609.


