Witham Health Services Foundation to award loans to medical students

The Witham Health Services Foundation will award loans totaling $2,400 per year to Boone County residents who are enrolled in college or who plan to attend college in pursuit of a degree in a medical profession.

According to a release from the foundation, applicants must be legal residents of Boone County and be enrolled in a full-time medical professional program fully accredited by the appropriate accrediting entity.

Financial need will not be a factor in determining loan recipients, but first priority will be given to applicants pursuing educational programs of direct benefit to Witham Health Services. Upon completion of their course of study, applicants must agree to work at Witham Health Services until loan funds are repaid in full via hours worked or can otherwise repay the loan with interest.

The loan is intended to assist with tuition, books and other related expenses and is limited to a maximum of four years of full-time study. Loan applications will be reviewed in December.

Applications may be obtained by calling the Witham Health Services Foundation office at 765-485-8112, visiting the foundation’s website at witham.org/foundation or by emailing Cari Ann Clanton at carclant@witham.org.

Completed applications must be returned by Nov. 25 to the Witham Health Services Foundation at 2705 N. Lebanon St., Suite 115 in Lebanon.