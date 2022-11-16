Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield Washington Public Library begins Christmas tree raffle

Westfield Washington Public Library begins Christmas tree raffle

0
By on Westfield Community

The public has a chance to win three unique Christmas trees created by an interior designer through the Westfield Library Foundation’s annual Christmas tree raffle.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 each at the circulation desk at the Westfield Washington Public Library, 333 W. Hoover St., or online at westfieldlibraryfoundation.com. The raffle will close Nov. 30 with winners being drawn Dec. 1.

“The holidays are a hectic time of year,” Downey said. “Let us do the tough work for you. Raffle winners will have their trees shrink wrapped and ready for pick up the first week of December so they can be enjoyed throughout the month.”

The trees are on display at the library and were designed by Erin Downey, executive director of the foundation and an interior designer. Among the themes for the three trees are a gingerbread bakery, Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Peace on Earth, according to the foundation.

The Westfield Library Foundation hopes to raise $5,000 to go toward library programming and services in the new year.


More Headlines

Groundbreaking planned for new Westfield Washington Public Library, Westfield Washington Township Trustee office A Winter Wonderland: Fortville Winterfest, a free annual holiday festival hosted by the Fortville Parks Dept., is expected to be the biggest yet Festival of Trees provides assistance at holidays Film Forum set for Nov. 5-6 at Carmel Clay Public Library 2022 General Election results for Hamilton County City of Westfield OKs tax abatement for medical office project
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact