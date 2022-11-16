Westfield Washington Public Library begins Christmas tree raffle

The public has a chance to win three unique Christmas trees created by an interior designer through the Westfield Library Foundation’s annual Christmas tree raffle.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 each at the circulation desk at the Westfield Washington Public Library, 333 W. Hoover St., or online at westfieldlibraryfoundation.com. The raffle will close Nov. 30 with winners being drawn Dec. 1.

“The holidays are a hectic time of year,” Downey said. “Let us do the tough work for you. Raffle winners will have their trees shrink wrapped and ready for pick up the first week of December so they can be enjoyed throughout the month.”

The trees are on display at the library and were designed by Erin Downey, executive director of the foundation and an interior designer. Among the themes for the three trees are a gingerbread bakery, Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Peace on Earth, according to the foundation.

The Westfield Library Foundation hopes to raise $5,000 to go toward library programming and services in the new year.